Goldfrapp tease their 7th album in cryptic Instagram post
The duo launched an Instagram account around four weeks ago, posting pictures of their six album covers to date: 'Felt Mountain', 'Black Cherry', 'Supernature', 'Seventh Tree', 'Head First' and 'Tales Of Us'. Goldfrapp's last album, 'Tales Of Us', came out in 2013.
