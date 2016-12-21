Freshened 2017 Toyota Highlander Gains Power, Safety
Through the years the Toyota Highlander has ranked among the best midsized, three-row SUVs and is among the 10 most popular vehicles among Consumer Reports readers. Why does the Highlander knock it out of the park so often? Well, it has a winning combination of the practicality of a family-friendly SUV with the refinement of a good sedan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
|US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC