For Tucson Musician David Wright, the...

For Tucson Musician David Wright, the Ghost Ship Fire Tragedy Was Personal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Phoenix New Times

On December 2, a devastating fire at the Ghost Ship an artist collective and performance space in Oakland, California took the lives of 36 people and left others injured. In the time since, benefit events have been springing up all around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov 29 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
News US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr... Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,242

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC