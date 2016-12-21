Edinburgh celebrates the start of 201...

Edinburgh celebrates the start of 2017 in style with Hogmanay spectacular

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations were declared a complete sell-out as an estimated 75,000-strong crowd watched a stunning firework display and light show above the castle rock. Tens of thousands of revellers from more than 80 countries shrugged off damp conditions and the prospect of heightened security measures to flood into the heart of the Scottish capital in the run-up to midnight.

