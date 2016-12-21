Day For Night Day 1 in pics: Aphex Twin, JAMC, Blood Orange, John Carpenter & more
After a " preview night " on Friday, Houston's Day for Night festival - now in its second year - got properly underway on Saturday with performances by Run the Jewels, Blood Orange, The Jesus & Mary Chain, John Carpenter, DJ Windows 98 , Tobacco , Chelsea Wolfe , and " Welcome to Houston " which features some of the city's rappers from the last 25 years. Of course, the most hyped happening on Saturday was Aphex Twin 's first U.S. live performance in eight years, which unfortunately was dampened a little by rain: Laser beams shot into the crowd, Aphex Twin's signature face superimposed itself onto audience members like a twisted exhibition of Windowlicker and the music was appropriately futuristic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
|US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC