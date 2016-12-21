Day For Night Day 1 in pics: Aphex Twin, JAMC, Blood Orange, John Carpenter & more

After a " preview night " on Friday, Houston's Day for Night festival - now in its second year - got properly underway on Saturday with performances by Run the Jewels, Blood Orange, The Jesus & Mary Chain, John Carpenter, DJ Windows 98 , Tobacco , Chelsea Wolfe , and " Welcome to Houston " which features some of the city's rappers from the last 25 years. Of course, the most hyped happening on Saturday was Aphex Twin 's first U.S. live performance in eight years, which unfortunately was dampened a little by rain: Laser beams shot into the crowd, Aphex Twin's signature face superimposed itself onto audience members like a twisted exhibition of Windowlicker and the music was appropriately futuristic.

