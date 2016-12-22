Canadian bank failed to report 1,200 suspicious transactions
The unnamed bank, which was fined $1.15 million by Fintrac, committed a "very severe" breach of laws against money laundering by failing to report suspicious transactions, according to documents obtained by the Toronto Star and National Observer. While the newly released Fintrac documents censor the name of the bank and its client, the dates and descriptions of his activities line up directly with those of Manitoba online pharmacy entrepreneur Andrew Strempler, now 42. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud charges in the U.S. after his shipments were found to contain counterfeit medication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
|US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Incident
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Field Programmable Gate Array Market To Gain Fr...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC