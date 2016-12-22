Canadian bank failed to report 1,200 ...

Canadian bank failed to report 1,200 suspicious transactions

The unnamed bank, which was fined $1.15 million by Fintrac, committed a "very severe" breach of laws against money laundering by failing to report suspicious transactions, according to documents obtained by the Toronto Star and National Observer. While the newly released Fintrac documents censor the name of the bank and its client, the dates and descriptions of his activities line up directly with those of Manitoba online pharmacy entrepreneur Andrew Strempler, now 42. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud charges in the U.S. after his shipments were found to contain counterfeit medication.

