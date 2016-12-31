Bishop Rozanski offers New Yeara s greetings
New Year's greetings from Springfield Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski are heading out into cyberspace as electronic evangelization reaches more and more people in the Diocese of Springfield and beyond. With a click of a button, one can hear Bishop Rozanski wish everyone a happy 2017 and offer words of hope and inspiration.
