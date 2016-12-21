Banks to cut charges on digital payments above Rs 1,000
Encouraging digital transactions further, the government on Wednesday asked all public sector banks to lower the charges for various forms of electronic payments up to March 31, 2017. "In order to further promote digital and card payments, the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance has issued a direction in public interest to all public sector banks, "In accordance with which these banks shall not charge fees for transactions settled on Immediate Payment Service and Unified Payments Interface in excess of rates charged for National Electronic Funds Transfer for transactions above Rs 1,000, with service tax being charged at actuals," the government statement said.
