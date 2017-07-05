Why did Taylor Swift skip her July 4th bash? Here are the best theories
Looks like there was a 'Blank Space' in Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party plans, seeming to have skipped her annual, star-studded July 4th bash. Here's what we she may have been doing instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|Tue
|USuk
|3
|Ontario family's year-long world tour to show k...
|Jul 1
|How
|1
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Jun 29
|Not politics
|18
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|Jun 24
|Pure Love
|3
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 20
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC