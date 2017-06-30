US marks Independence Day with pomp, ...

US marks Independence Day with pomp, dazzle, hot dog contest

Read more: The Island Packet

Americans are celebrating their country's 241st birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating. Tuesday's festivities stretch from a baseball home run derby in London to a picnic at the White House to a Utah ski town where residents initially weren't even sure they'd be home for Independence Day after recent wildfires.

Chicago, IL

