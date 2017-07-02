The #1 Song on CISN Country's CMT Top...

The #1 Song on CISN Country's CMT Top 20 Countdown with Paul McGuire

17 hrs ago

Craving you from Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris is the #1 song this week on CISN Country's CMT Top 20 Countdown with Paul McGuire. The 2017 CMT Music Awards were packed with top-notch performers all night long, including Thomas Rhett's performance of "Craving You" but this time, without singing partner Maren Morris.

Chicago, IL

