The #1 Song on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks
Florida Georgia Line are celebrating with the news that God, Your Mama, And Me has given them their 13th career #1 on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks. The song, which features Backstreet Boys, has peaked at the top of both Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country Airplay charts this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario family's year-long world tour to show k...
|Sat
|How
|1
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Jun 29
|Not politics
|18
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|Jun 24
|Pure Love
|3
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 20
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC