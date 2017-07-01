The #1 Song on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

Florida Georgia Line are celebrating with the news that God, Your Mama, And Me has given them their 13th career #1 on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks. The song, which features Backstreet Boys, has peaked at the top of both Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country Airplay charts this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.