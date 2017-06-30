Saturday Night Country: Eli Young Ban...

Saturday Night Country: Eli Young Band takes the stage in Velva

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Submitteda SPhoto With nearly 20 years of country classics, the Eli Young Band will perform its newest smash hit "Saltwater Gospel" at the Velva Saddle Club on Saturday. Saturday night, country music royalty will grace the stage of the Velva Saddle Club, as the Eli Young Band performs smash hits from their latest album With doors opening at 6 p.m. and showtime beginning at 8 p.m., the Grammy Award-winning troupe looks forward to energizing crowds with their country classics Mike Eli, the lead singer of the country quartet, expressed great excitement about their current tour along with the light shows displayed during performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state... Tue USuk 3
News Ontario family's year-long world tour to show k... Jul 1 How 1
News Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12) Jun 29 Not politics 18
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... Jun 24 Pure Love 3
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 20 Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC