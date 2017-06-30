Saturday Night Country: Eli Young Band takes the stage in Velva

Submitteda SPhoto With nearly 20 years of country classics, the Eli Young Band will perform its newest smash hit "Saltwater Gospel" at the Velva Saddle Club on Saturday. Saturday night, country music royalty will grace the stage of the Velva Saddle Club, as the Eli Young Band performs smash hits from their latest album With doors opening at 6 p.m. and showtime beginning at 8 p.m., the Grammy Award-winning troupe looks forward to energizing crowds with their country classics Mike Eli, the lead singer of the country quartet, expressed great excitement about their current tour along with the light shows displayed during performances.

