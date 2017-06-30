Rising national country acts to play ...

Rising national country acts to play free shows new GameChangerWorldPA in Upper Macungie

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Rising national country music acts will be featured in a free weekly series at the new music venue and entertainment center in Upper Macungie Township, the venue says on its website. Country up-and-comers CJ Solar and Smithfield will headline Country Nights Wednesdays in July and August at GameChangerWorldPA, which opened May 26 with a concert by 1970s rockers Blue Oyster Cult in the former Rascals restaurant and arcade at 6616 Ruppsville Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12) Thu Not politics 18
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... Jun 24 Pure Love 3
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 20 Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,551 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC