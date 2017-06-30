Rising national country acts to play free shows new GameChangerWorldPA in Upper Macungie

Rising national country music acts will be featured in a free weekly series at the new music venue and entertainment center in Upper Macungie Township, the venue says on its website. Country up-and-comers CJ Solar and Smithfield will headline Country Nights Wednesdays in July and August at GameChangerWorldPA, which opened May 26 with a concert by 1970s rockers Blue Oyster Cult in the former Rascals restaurant and arcade at 6616 Ruppsville Road.

