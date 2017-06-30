Review: The New Zeitgeist's music connects Dublin and Austin
Many of the lyrics on "Myths and Mortals" date back more than a century, which is why the New Zeitgeist is singing of fairies, fables and linnet's wings. This is real roots music that connects Dublin and Austin.
