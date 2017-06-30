Randy Houser makes his first pilgrima...

Randy Houser makes his first pilgrimage to the UK for CMA Songwriter Series

"Been looking forward to his for a long timeexcited to finally get to the U.K.," the Mississippi native shared on social media , along with a list of his October dates in England and Scotland. The "We Went" hitmaker will be playing the CMA Songwriters Series, along with Eric Paslay , Pistol Annies ' Angaleena Presley , and newcomer Michael Tyler .

