Natalie Maines files for divorce

The Dixie Chicks singer has cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end her 17-year marriage to the 'Heroes' actor and she is seeking joint custody of their two sons, Jackson, 16, and 12-year-old Beckett. While it is unclear why the couple have split, sources told TMZ things are amicable between Natalie, 42, and 52-year-old Adrian.

