Nashville to St. John's: Country singer Mallory Johnson of C.B.S....
After signing a management deal in Nashville in 2014, winning the opportunity to perform at Canadian Country Music Week in Saskatoon and preparing for a radio tour, Mallory Johnson has been busy. Next for the rising country music star is performing in front of a hometown crowd at the Canada 150 celebrations July 1 in St. John's.
