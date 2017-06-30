Little Big Town and Darius Rucker ready for a total eclipse of the Opry
Mark your calendars, because there's a historic solar eclipse happening on August 21, and the Grand Ole Opry wants to help you celebrate. Little Big Town , Darius Rucker and Wynonna are just three of the stars who'll help the country institution put on a "Total Eclipse Opry" the evening before, staging a rare Sunday night performance of the world's longest-running radio show.
