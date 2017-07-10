John Moreland's Sad National Anthems
There's something about the twang and drawl of country music that feels particularly well suited to the way we like to tell the American narrative. Country began as a rural genre, born in isolated Southern enclaves; its first stars yodelled or sang their way out of obscurity, then revelled in relating the tale, disclosing everything they'd gained and lost along the way.
