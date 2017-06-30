Hot Tuna hitting the road Saturday with Tedeschi Trucks Band on Wheels of Soul Summer Tour
Hot Tuna , the folk-blues outfit featuring former Jefferson Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady , will begin its stint as the support act on Tedeschi Trucks Band 's third annual Wheels of Soul Summer Tour this Saturday, July 1, in Gilford, New Hampshire. Hot Tuna will be playing with its "electric" lineup during the U.S. summer trek, which also includes drummer Justin Guip .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario family's year-long world tour to show k...
|21 hr
|How
|1
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Not politics
|18
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|Jun 24
|Pure Love
|3
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 20
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC