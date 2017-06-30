GST seen to give consumersa buying po...

GST seen to give consumersa buying power a shot in the arm

20 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, July 1: The Goods and Services Tax launch will enhance buying power of consumers as over 80 per cent of the goods fall below the 18 per cent tax bracket, but SMEs need to work to remove technology glitches, say experts. Tax professionals want the government to have empathy towards businesses in initial days of GST rollout to make the reform acceptable to all sectors of the economy.

