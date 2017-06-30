Danny Jones gets emotional on 'The Voice Kids'

London, Jul 3 Musician Danny Jones said he was moved to tears when one of the contestants on the singing reality TV show "The Voice Kids" sang a number that hit home. The 31-year-old member of the pop-rock band McFly choked up when Tomos, 11, chose to sing Kelly Clarkson's "Piece by Piece", which reminded him of his own father leaving their family, reported DigitalSpy.

