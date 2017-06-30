Danny Jones gets emotional on 'The Voice Kids'
London, Jul 3 Musician Danny Jones said he was moved to tears when one of the contestants on the singing reality TV show "The Voice Kids" sang a number that hit home. The 31-year-old member of the pop-rock band McFly choked up when Tomos, 11, chose to sing Kelly Clarkson's "Piece by Piece", which reminded him of his own father leaving their family, reported DigitalSpy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|2 hr
|Laredo
|2
|Ontario family's year-long world tour to show k...
|Sat
|How
|1
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Jun 29
|Not politics
|18
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|Jun 24
|Pure Love
|3
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 20
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC