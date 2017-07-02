Country Music Hall of Fame member and Mt. Juliet resident Charlie...
Country Music Hall of Fame member and Mt. Juliet resident Charlie Daniels showcased his love of the red, white and blue once again in his latest recording available for sale digitally July 4 via iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario family's year-long world tour to show k...
|Sat
|How
|1
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Jun 29
|Not politics
|18
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|Jun 24
|Pure Love
|3
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 20
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC