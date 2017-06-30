Chris Hillman readies new album with ...

Chris Hillman readies new album with Tom Petty at the helm

12 hrs ago Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Chris Hillman is teaming up with Tom Petty and some special guests for his first studio album in over a decade. The founding member of seminal folk/country-rock band the Byrds will issue Bidin' My Time on September 22. Produced by Petty, the album features appearances by Hillman's former Byrds mates David Crosby and Roger McGuinn , and three members of Petty's Heartbreakers : guitarist Mike Campbell , keyboardist Benmont Tench and drummer Steve Ferrone .

