Chris Hillman readies new album with Tom Petty at the helm

Chris Hillman is teaming up with Tom Petty and some special guests for his first studio album in over a decade. The founding member of seminal folk/country-rock band the Byrds will issue Bidin' My Time on September 22. Produced by Petty, the album features appearances by Hillman's former Byrds mates David Crosby and Roger McGuinn , and three members of Petty's Heartbreakers : guitarist Mike Campbell , keyboardist Benmont Tench and drummer Steve Ferrone .

