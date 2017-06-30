Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum perf...

Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum perform on a Macya s 4th of July Fireworks Spectaculara

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum lit up Tuesday night's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular , broadcast on NBC. Brad, in the midst of his Weekend Warrior World Tour, performed a couple of songs off his Love and War album, live from Mountain View, California's Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state... 17 hr USuk 3
News Ontario family's year-long world tour to show k... Jul 1 How 1
News Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12) Jun 29 Not politics 18
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... Jun 24 Pure Love 3
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 20 Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,126 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC