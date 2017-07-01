Blake Shelton's "Every Time I Hear That Song" Headed For #1 At Country Radio
"Every Time I Hear That Song," the fourth country single from his "If I'm Honest," is poised to be named #1 on this week's Mediabase country radio singles chart. The song, which was #2 last week, is a comfortable #1 on the current week's building chart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario family's year-long world tour to show k...
|Sat
|How
|1
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Not politics
|18
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|Jun 24
|Pure Love
|3
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 20
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC