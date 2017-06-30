Beehive rehomed after removal from Northwich Art Shop chimney
Phil Bower, owner of Northwich Art Shop, originally called on Cheshire West and Chester Council, but they were unable to help with the sticky situation. On Thursday, the beehive was successfully removed by Paul Jones Pest Control and relocated to a beehive in the country - a more suitable place than the bees' previous home in Northwich.
