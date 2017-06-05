What you wish you were doing on your summer vacation: Tim & Faith show off their tropical paradise
Ti m McGraw and Faith Hill open the doors of their private tropical getaway in the Bahamas in the July edition of Architectural Digest . "Every time we land the plane and walk on the beach and head up to the house, we turn to each other and say, 'This is the best place in the world,'" Tim says of the 20-acre private island he and Faith bought back in 2003.
