West Cliff to host tribute to country giants Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Starring Andrea Pattison and Peter White, the show is packed with timeless smash hits, including Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the County, Love is Like a Butterfly and Lady. But after people started to compare her sound and style to Dolly Parton she decided to go down the tribute route to reach a wider audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clacton and Frinton Gazette.