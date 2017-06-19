Vote now for country artists in the 2017 Teen Choice Awards
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards nominees have been revealed, and Florida Georgia Line , Sam Hunt and Blake Shelton find themselves the most-nominated country acts, with two nominations each. Voting for "Wave One" nominees in the Awards is open now through Thursday, June 22, at 9PM ET.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|20 hr
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC