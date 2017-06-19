Vote now for country artists in the 2...

Vote now for country artists in the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards nominees have been revealed, and Florida Georgia Line , Sam Hunt and Blake Shelton find themselves the most-nominated country acts, with two nominations each. Voting for "Wave One" nominees in the Awards is open now through Thursday, June 22, at 9PM ET.

Chicago, IL

