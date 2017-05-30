Vince Gill and Deacon Frey join the Eagles after Glenn Frey's death

After the death of co-founder Glenn Frey last year, the Eagles have turned to Oklahoma native and Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill and Frey's 24-year-old son Deacon Frey to keep the Southern California country-rock band going. The Los Angeles Times reports that Deacon Frey and Gill will divide up the lead vocals on the songs Glenn Frey sang with the Eagles.

