UPDATED: Seven killed in terror attack: Police shoot dead three suspects

Sunday

SEVEN people are dead and 48 more injured after three men attacked people with a van and knives in London last night. The killings on Saturday night were the second terrorist atrocity to hit the country in as many weeks after 22 were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Chicago, IL

