UN agrees to cut peacekeeping budget, a reduction US sought
The General Assembly on Friday agreed to a significant cut in the budget for the U.N.'s far-flung peacekeeping missions, a reduction that the Trump administration fought hard to achieve though it wanted an even larger decrease. After lengthy and heated negotiations, the assembly's powerful budget committee agreed to a $7.3 billion budget for 14 peacekeeping missions for the year starting July 1, a $570 million cut from the current budget of $7.87 billion.
