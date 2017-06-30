UN agrees to cut peacekeeping budget,...

UN agrees to cut peacekeeping budget, a reduction US sought

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

The General Assembly on Friday agreed to a significant cut in the budget for the U.N.'s far-flung peacekeeping missions, a reduction that the Trump administration fought hard to achieve though it wanted an even larger decrease. After lengthy and heated negotiations, the assembly's powerful budget committee agreed to a $7.3 billion budget for 14 peacekeeping missions for the year starting July 1, a $570 million cut from the current budget of $7.87 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario family's year-long world tour to show k... 11 hr How 1
News Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12) Thu Not politics 18
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... Jun 24 Pure Love 3
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 20 Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC