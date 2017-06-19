Toby Keith to roll out "Wacky Tobaccy...

Toby Keith to roll out "Wacky Tobaccy" single and video tomorrow

Known for adding a bit of comedy to his music, superstar and Songwriter Hall of Fame Member Toby Keith is offering up a new single and video June 23rd called "Wacky Tobaccy." "Wacky tobaccy is a slogan, a saying that's been around forever and no one has ever put it in a song," Toby said.

