Toby Keith to roll out "Wacky Tobaccy" single and video tomorrow
Known for adding a bit of comedy to his music, superstar and Songwriter Hall of Fame Member Toby Keith is offering up a new single and video June 23rd called "Wacky Tobaccy." "Wacky tobaccy is a slogan, a saying that's been around forever and no one has ever put it in a song," Toby said.
Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
