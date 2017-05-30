"This One's for You": Luke Combs' no-...

"This One's for You": Luke Combs' no-boxes, best-twelve-I've-got approach to his debut album

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

L uke Combs is in a pretty enviable position these days: he's going into the release of his first album, This One's for You , with a two-week #1 under his belt. "I think it's probably somewhere in the middle, sonically speaking," he says of how that #1 hit, "Hurricane," compares to the rest of his record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) May 22 HopeElkins 14
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC