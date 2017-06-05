This onea s for you: Thomas Rhett stars in his own beer commercial
The ACM Male Vocalist of the Year shares the spotlight with beer-drinkers all across the country, who submitted videos of themselves raising cans and bottles featuring the brand's latest patriotic packaging.
