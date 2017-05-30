"These boys dope, man!": Nelly breaks down why Florida Georgia Line is "Smooth"
Friday night in Austin, Texas, Florida Georgia Line 's Dig Your Roots Tour officially morphs into the Smooth trek. Joining the duo for their summer dates are Chris Lane , rapper Nelly and sometimes the Backstreet Boys .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|May 11
|What a Waste
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC