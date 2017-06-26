The Wedding Singers: Rascal Flatts surprises Wisconsin couple
R ascal Flatts not only played the Country USA festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Saturday, they also did a little moonlighting as wedding singers. Gary LeVox , Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus surprised one lucky couple this weekend by showing up to sing "Bless the Broken Road" at their wedding at Sugar Island Barn in Watertown, Wisconsin.
