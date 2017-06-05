The perks of being on the Smooth Tour: Chris Lane dishes on road life with FGL
Opener Chris Lane confesses one of the best parts of being out with his pals Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley is the fringe benefits. "One of the things I love about this tour is they bring out a personal trainer," Chris tells ABC Radio.
