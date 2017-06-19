The Latest: WI attorney general happy redistricting on hold
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is praising the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold an earlier ruling that new legislative maps be drawn. The court on Monday stayed a ruling requiring the Republican-controlled Legislature to draw new maps by November.
