The Latest: L.A. pride parade renamed...

The Latest: L.A. pride parade renamed 'ResistMarch'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

The Los Angeles pride parade was renamed the ResistMarch, and tens of thousands turned out, some carrying rainbow flags or signs reading "Love Trumps Hate" through Hollywood on Sunday. She said "we're going to take our country back from him," and told the marchers that they have the strength, the courage and the power to do it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Sat Jet Fuel 38
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 4 greg 30
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) May 22 HopeElkins 14
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC