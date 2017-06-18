The #1 Song on CISN Country's CMT Top 20 Countdown with Paul McGuire
Brett Young's In Case You Didn't Know #1 for a third week on CISN Country's CMT Top 20 Countdown with Paul McGuire. A former Ole Miss University baseball pitcher, Young began to hone his songwriting after an elbow injury put a halt to his Major League Baseball dreams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC