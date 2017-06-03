The #1 Song on CISN Country's America...

The #1 Song on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

Dierks Bentley's "Black" the title track to his latest CD is in the #1 spot on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks. Black is the eighth studio album from Dierks Bentley, it follows "Somewhere On A Beach" and "Different For Girls" in reaching the #1 position on the chart and gives Bentley his 16th #1 song.

