The #1 Song on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks
Dierks Bentley's "Black" the title track to his latest CD is in the #1 spot on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks. Black is the eighth studio album from Dierks Bentley, it follows "Somewhere On A Beach" and "Different For Girls" in reaching the #1 position on the chart and gives Bentley his 16th #1 song.
