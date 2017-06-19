Taylor Swift spends Father's Day with beau Joe Alwyn's parents
Taylor Swift reportedly spent Father's Day in London with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and his family. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker's relationship with the British actor has been going from strength to strength, and it has now been reported the blonde beauty invited Joe's parents to her North London apartment so she could spend the special day with her beau's family.
