Taylor Swift is no longer number one on the annual celebrity rich list
Taylor Swift has fallen from number one to 49th place on Forbes' annual global celebrity rich list for 2017 after her earnings dropped 126 million dollars in a year. Pop star Swift topped the top 100 list in 2016 with takings of 170 million dollars thanks to her successful 1989 World Tour, which raked in a quarter of a billion dollars and saw her travel the world from May through to December in 2015.
