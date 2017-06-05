Taylor Swift house-hunting in London's Chelsea area

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has been spending considerably more time with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in his native England over the past few months and it looks like things are going so well that she's now keen to have a base on this side of the pond. A source told The Sun newspaper: "Taylor and Joe are really serious and this is the latest sign that she has really fallen hard for him."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.