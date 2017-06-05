Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez talk 'all the time'
The 'Blank Space' musician and the 24-year-old singer have been friends for almost a decade, and it seems their close bond hasn't deteriorated over the years as the pair still make an effort to catch up with one another despite their hectic schedules. A source said: "[They] talk all the time about what's going on in Taylor's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Sun
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC