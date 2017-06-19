Take a gander: Wawa, Ont., getting ne...

Take a gander: Wawa, Ont., getting new giant goose to welcome visitors

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The giant honking Canada Goose in Wawa, Ont., that has quietly greeted countless travellers for more than five decades is set to fly its concrete roost ahead of the formal arrival of a replacement on Canada Day. Hundreds of townsfolk and dignitaries are expected to be on hand for the lifting of a parachute shroud that will mark the unveiling of fowl's latest incarnation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Wed Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Tue Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,695 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC