Swindon candidates react to London attacks as PM confirms election will go ahead
THE General Election will proceed as planned despite a terrorist attack in London last night that left seven people dead and 48 injured. The attack, which saw three attackers ram a van into pedestrians before launching a stabbing spree, came just four days before the country goes to the polls.
